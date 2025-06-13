AAA Star Mr. Iguana Says He's WWE Main Roster Bound In Now-Edited Interview Comment

AAA's Mr. Iguana has evidently impressed not just the WWE audience but management too following his appearance at Worlds Collide, and is reportedly going to be fast-tracked to the main roster.

Mr. Iguana wrestled in a six-man tag team match, alongside Octagon Jr. and Aero Star, with the AAA trio facing WWE's Lince Dorado, Cruz Del Toro, and Dragon Lee. Iguana's impressive showing during the match is set to give him a ticket to the WWE main roster, which he revealed during an interview with "Línea Directa TV."

"They told me, you're not going through NXT — you're heading straight to the main roster. We need you here because your shirt is the top seller in WWE, and you're also the fastest-rising star when it comes to action figures and trading cards," said Iguana (via WrestlingNews.Co).

Further in the interview, the AAA star stated that being part of WWE is a dream come true for him, and that it has been a whirlwind since Saturday, when he captured the attention of millions. The AAA star was present in the audience for the Money in the Bank PLE, where he got a huge ovation from the crowd, while Mr. Iguana also revealed in the interview that he was at WWE's Performance Center following his appearance at Worlds Collide. A video package of Mr. Iguana aired on this past week's "WWE Raw," which showed glimpses of his match at Saturday's show, while he was also shown posing with his iguana doll, La Yesca.

After his spectacular appearance at Worlds Collide, many backstage, including WWE officials and roster members, were reportedly impressed with him and wanted him to be featured on WWE programming. AEW star Jeff Jarrett also felt that Iguana stood out at Worlds Collide and believes that WWE will try to push him to boost merchandise sales.