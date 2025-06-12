Jeff Jarrett Expects This AAA Luchador To 'Lead The Charge' In WWE

This past Saturday, WWE and AAA hosted their first collaborative Premium Live Event, Worlds Collide, with fans mostly being impressed with El Hijo del Vikingo's AAA Mega Championship defence against Chad Gable, as well as the overall match quality of the card. However, one of AAA's most unique gimmicks, Mr. Iguana, not only shined in the ring, but instantly became popular with WWE's audience, leading him to be featured at Money In The Bank later that night. Iguana has wrestled for AAA since 2019, with his hand puppet "La Yesca" being one of the most popular aspects of his character, leading Jeff Jarrett to believe that Iguana will be immediately utilized in WWE, especially after the strong reception he received last weekend.

"Iguana and several of the talent on there stood out, Iguana is bilingual so boy oh boy, they will merch him up before we know it, here it comes. I'm curious to see where they go with that ... They're going to cross-pollinate across all brands, look the expectation that 'Oh man, WWE bought AAA,' they're not going to keep it the same, they're just not. I thought that was very clear and I didn't know, but it's a business. They bought the IP and I think that'll be front and center and I think Iguana is about to lead the charge." Jarrett said on "My World."

Following Worlds Collide, it was reported Iguana's performance translated well on social media, with one source confirming that the 36-year-old is being pushed to be featured on WWE programming going forward. It was also noted that Iguana was a "pleasure" to work with and was credited for promoting Worlds Collide leading up to the event.

