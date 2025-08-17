AAA TripleManía XXXIII Live Coverage 8/16

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AAA TripleManía XXXIII, coming to you from Arena Ciudad de México! It's the first-ever TripleManía under the WWE umbrella, and fittingly, there are as many matches involving WWE talent as there are matches being contested for championships (four in each case). In fact, by evening's end, as many as five WWE stars could walk out of Mexico City with championship gold, as Natalya is challenging for the Reina De Reinas title, Los Garza defend the AAA tag titles they've already won, and Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo takes on three WWE talents — Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and one of several potential Grandes Americanos — in the main event. Meanwhile, AAA Latin American Champion El Mesías defends against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., while The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez) battle Lola Vice, Mr. Iguana, and Niño Hamburguesa in mixed tag team action.

Thanks for joining us here at Wrestling Inc! Let's lucha!