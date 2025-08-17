Rey Mysterio Inducts Konnan Into AAA Hall Of Fame At TripleManía XXXII

Rey Mysterio appeared at TripleMania to induct Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame, returning the favor after Konnan saw Mysterio go into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023.

For his own part, Mysterio was inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame in 2007, having worked with the promotion on and off since 1992, returning in 2015 and 2018 for stints after his induction. But Saturday night was one to celebrate his long-time friend, stablemate and tag team partner in his own induction, with Mysterio delivering a speech about the partners he has had throughout the years – Eddie Guerrero, Sin Cara, to name a couple – before getting to his longest lasting friendship among them all: Konnan.

Konnan left the commentary booth to accept the honor, taking to the microphone to extend his thanks and adulation to the friends and fans he has made along the way. Konnan recalled getting into wrestling, and not long after meeting Mysterio, to demonstrate the close-knit bond they formed throughout their journeys in the sport.