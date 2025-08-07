WWE's Rey Mysterio Announces He'll Induct Konnan Into AAA Hall Of Fame At TripleMania

When Rey Mysterio entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023, it was longtime friend Konnan who gave his induction speech. Now, Mysterio will return the favor. Taking to X, the WWE star announced that he'll be inducting Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame at the upcoming Triplemanía XXXIII.

Es un Honor para Mi poder inducir a mi hermano @Konnan5150 al salón de la Fama este 16 de Agosto en TripleMania!! @luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/cynn4twUEp — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) August 5, 2025

"It is an honor for me to be able to induct my brother Konnan into the Hall of Fame this August 16th at TripleMania!!" Mysterio wrote.

The AAA Hall of Fame has been in existence since 2007, with Mysterio serving as one of the first two inductees alongside the company's late founder, Antonio Peña. Since then, other inductees have included Eddie Guerrero, Perro Aguayo, La Parka, and more. AAA has traditionally inducted just one or two individuals each year, though that could always change now that the company is under the control of WWE.

Both Mysterio and Konnan were associated with AAA through the early parts of their careers, and Konnan remains with the promotion today in a creative role. The two have been close friends for many years as well, with Mysterio once crediting Konnan as being "the vision" behind his early success in the United States. According to Mysterio, it was Konnan who helped him and others first get their foot in the door at ECW. After turning heads there, Mysterio would go on to find success in WCW as a cruiserweight, and he eventually made his way to WWE years later. Mysterio believes Konnan played an important role in making it all happen.