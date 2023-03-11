Konnan Set To Induct Rey Mysterio Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

The news that Rey Mysterio would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year came with a wave of support for the wrestling legend as he enters the twilight of his career. One of the few wrestlers to enter the Hall of Fame while still an active member of the WWE roster, Mysterio's 30-plus years as a pro wrestler have cemented him as one of the greatest luchadores of all time. It's hard to imagine anyone but the masked sensation headlining this year's ceremony.

Of course, nobody makes it to the top of the business without help from their peers and mentors, so it comes as no surprise that Mysterio, 48, has requested long-time friend and confidant Konnan to induct him into the Hall of Fame, per Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

Mysterio and Konnan frequently teamed together in WCW, AAA, and ECW in the 1990s and early 2000s, and they also wrestled each other on occasions in WCW. Many fans will remember the duo for their time as members of the Filthy Animals in the dying days of WCW, with that being the last time the two men shared a ring on national television. Despite them ultimately going in different directions in their careers, Konnan has continued to be one of Mysterio's biggest supporters in the business.

While being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame would normally be the main thing on an inductee's mind during WrestleMania season, Mysterio remains focused on his role inside the ring. Rey's feud with his son, Dominik Mysterio, continues to heat up every week and will seemingly reach its climax at WrestleMania 39.