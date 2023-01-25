Konnan Believes Current WWE Star Has Reached 'Living Legend' Status

Rey Mysterio has stood the test of time. Mysterio, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 when he was just 14, made his way to WWE in 2002 and went on to win a number of championships, including the WWE Title and World Heavyweight Title. After nearly four years away, Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 to begin his second run there.

Now a 34-year veteran, the masked superstar finds himself in the crosshairs of one of the fastest-rising stars on "SmackDown," Karrion Kross. According to his good friend, Konnan, Mysterio will have no problem keeping up.

"At that age, he can still go toe-to-toe," Konnan told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman. "I saw him not too long ago go toe-to-toe with Ricochet. It wasn't like Ricochet had to carry him .... No, bro. He goes out there and he does work."

In the absence of other seasoned veterans in WWE such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Chris Jericho, Konnan labeled Mysterio as "the living legend on that show right now." In addition, Konnan believes Mysterio and Kross, who Konnan worked with in AAA , will "have some really good matches" as "there already seems to be really good chemistry through them."

Mysterio previously revealed his plans to retire at the age of 50, which would be two years away. For now, Mysterio appears to have his hands full with "The Herald Of Doomsday."