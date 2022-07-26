Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of “Monday Night Raw,” where he praised legends such as Eddie Guererro, Konnan, and Kurt Angle. Prior to his WWE run, which began in 2002, Mysterio had been wrestling for 10 years, most notably taking part in WCW’s Cruiserweight Division. While on “BT Sport,” the 47-year-old former three-time world champion gave a big update on the future of his 30+ year career.

“I’ve never had an end date planned,” Mysterio said. “Now that I’m getting closer to my 50s and I see my son wrestling, I do tell myself, ‘Okay, I want to go three more years. I don’t want to go past 50,’ you know? But then, I remind myself, ‘What if you feel good? Can you still go another year?’ But I think as of right now, my date has always been, don’t go over 50.”

Many professional wrestlers over the years have planned to retire, but have either failed to do so or made continued comebacks, perhaps most notably Ric Flair, who will be wrestling in “Ric Flair’s Last Match” this weekend. Mysterio, however, believes it will be easy for him to retire from pro wrestling.

“At this point probably will be, just because I can see my son go,” Mysterio said. “That almost gives me a second life of, ‘I’m seeing myself through him,’ you know? It’s special to be able to see my son step in there and be given this opportunity with such short amount of time, and he had to be prepped up, you know, I feel like he’s taken advantage of the opportunity.”

Dominik Mysterio, Rey’s 25-year-old son, made his in-ring debut two years ago at WWE SummerSlam 2020, losing to Seth Rollins in an impressive outing. Since Dominik’s debut, he and his father Rey became the first ever father and son tag team champions, defeating the Dirty Dawgs at WrestleMania Backlash 2021. The duo held the titles for 63 days before dropping them to the Usos, who have held them now for a record 373 days at the current time.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio most recently wrestled on the July 25th edition of “WWE Raw,” when the duo took on The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. With the crowd white-hot on Rey’s big night, the Mysterios walked away with the win in a feel-good moment. Later, however, he Judgment Day would torment the Mysterios backstage, even putting Rey through a table and, in storyline, injuring his arm. The two teams will meet once again at SummerSlam on July 30th when they compete in a two-on-two No Disqualification Match.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit BT Sport and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]