As noted, a big emphasis on tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw” from Madison Square Garden was the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio’s debut in WWE. The tribute included a speech from Rey, sending out a heartfelt message to the fans, his family, the late, great Eddie Guerrero, and others that impacted his career along the way. Rey and his son, Dominik, would then wrestle a tag team match against The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Again, the outcome would be a positive one for the Guerrero family after a tandem 619 followed by a frog splash a la Eddie Guerrero gave The Mysterios the win.

The celebration would carry over into the backstage area where Rey’s wife Angie, his daughter Aliyah, and other family and friends were gathered with a cake and gifts. Things then began taking a turn for the worse when a returning Rhea Ripley crashed the party, even wearing Eddie Guerrero’s “I’m Your Papi!” shirt to add insult to injury. The former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion allowed Balor and Priest to blindside the Mysterios, attacking them until backstage officials tended to the father and son. Priest would appear again long enough to distract Rey’s son Dominik as Ripley attacked Mysterio.

It was announced that the heated rivalry between The Judgement Day and The Mysterios will culminate in another tag team match, but this time, it’s on the elevated stage of WWE SummerSlam and with no disqualifications. How will The Mysterios fare when there are no rules and Ripley — someone who has proven she’s not afraid to attack the male competitors — will be at ringside?

You can see the updated card for WWE SummerSlam below:

UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP “LAST MAN STANDING” MATCH

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

“RAW” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

“SMACKDOWN” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – SPECIAL GUEST REFEREE: JEFF JARRETT

Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

NO DISQUALIFICATION TAG TEAM MATCH

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest w/ Rhea Ripley)

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

