Over the past couple of weeks, Dominik and Rey Mysterio have been going back and forth with Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgement Day. On the 07/25 edition of “Monday Night Raw,” WWE celebrated 20 years of Rey Mysterio. As Rey and Dominik began to celebrate in the ring, Finn Balor and Damian Priest came out, and the previously advertised tag team match started right there. The Mysterios would win the match, but this wouldn’t end their night.

After “Raw” came back from the commercials, The Mysterios made their way to the back, where they continued the celebration with Rey’s wife Angie, daughter Aliyah, and other family and friends. However, the celebration didn’t last long, as a returning Rhea Ripley showed up to crash the party. The former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion showing up allowed Balor and Priest to blindside the Mysterios, taking them out backstage as the next segment rolled on.

Ripley, who hasn’t been seen since the 06/06 edition of “Monday Night Raw,” has been out for over a month with injuries to her brain and teeth. On that episode of Raw, Ripley would defeat Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan in a fatal 4-way to become the #1 Contender for Bianca Belair’s WWE “Raw” Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank. However, due to her injuries, she was forced to give this opportunity up. Ripley would need to have surgery on her teeth for the injuries.

After “Raw” came back from the commercial, we saw Rey Mysterio recovering backstage from Judgement Day’s cheap attack. As backstage officials were checking out Mysterio, Damian Priest would show up long enough to distract Rey’s son Dominik. At the same time, Ripley once again attacked Mysterio, nearly kicking his head off, before sarcastically wishing him, “Happy Anniversary.”

