Clearer details regarding the injury of Rhea Ripley have become available via a response from the former WWE Raw Women’s Champion on Instagram.

We noted how this past Monday’s WWE “Raw” opened up with the current Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair revealing that her scheduled opponent for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Ripley, was going to be unable to compete due to injury. There were no further details given at the time addressing what exactly was going on with the member of The Judgment Day faction.

Alongside a new photo posted to Instagram, a user of the platform commented on her photo and wrote, “You don’t look injured like someone said (big eyes emoji).”

Ripley would defend herself and gives some insight into her injuries with her response. “Brain/teeth [injury]. Can’t see a brain injury. Stop being incompetent and reaching at nothing.”

The ongoing injury may have something to do with a previous mishap that required her to get dental work done. Ripley posted pictures on June 8 showing a metal wire that appears to be holding her front teeth in place, caused by a knee that stiffly collided with her mouth.

Due to being unable to compete at MITB on July 2, a new #1 contender for Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship was decided shortly after the announcement was made on “Raw” this week. Carmella would manage to defeat Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka, & Becky Lynch to earn her way to a title shot at the Premium Live Event.

You can see the current card for Money in the Bank on July 2 at this link.

