Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw kicked off with a shocking announcement from the Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair.

According to the EST of WWE, Rhea Ripley will “not be medically cleared to compete” at WWE “Money In The Bank” on July 2, 2022. Due to her absence, a new #1 contender will have to be determined to compete against Belair at the Premium Live Event, so the first match this evening will be a fatal-5-way between Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Asuka, & Becky Lynch, with the winner advancing to a Raw Women’s Title Match at MITB.

The women exchanged heated words before the match, beginning with Asuka once again calling Becky Lynch a crying baby because she was demanding another title match. Liv Morgan would emerge from the back and say she was in a great mood because unlike Becky and Asuka, she is confirmed for the Women’s Money In The Bank Match. However, she would happily trade that in for a shot at Belair and the Raw Women’s Title.

Carmella would come out and question why Liv was going to be involved tonight anyway, seeing as she has never been a Women’s Champion in WWE like the rest of the competitors. That’s when Alexa would lastly enter the arena, saying that Carmella has never been able to succeed on her own throughout her career.

