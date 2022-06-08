Rhea Ripley shared pictures of recent dental work that she received to deal with an injury. “Knee – 1 Teeth – 0” Ripley tweeted out, showing the metal wire that appears to be holding her front teeth in place.

Ripley thanked the local dentist that took care of her needs. The injury likely took place at WWE Hell In A Cell but that has not been confirmed. Ripley took a wild knee to the face during her trios match alongside Edge & Damien Priest. The three went on to defeat AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan. Ripley and Priest ditched Edge on Monday, and are now alongside Finn Balor in their The Judgment Day stable.

The tweet is a reminder of the various aches and pains that wrestlers work through in the course of staying active, as Ripley will likely now be wrestling with this wire on her teeth. It should be noted that the ring under her lip is decorative, and not part of the dental work that she received.

Ripley’s injury is just one of many in the pro wrestling world. Cody Rhodes is currently dealing with a torn pectoral muscle, though he powered through the pain to win the main event of Sunday’s Hell In A Cell.

Over in All Elite Wrestling, AEW Champion CM Punk is taking time away to get surgery on a broken foot, Scorpio Sky has an undisclosed knee injury, Jeff Hardy’s messed up, Bryan Danielson can’t fly, and Adam Cole is resting up multiple injuries. NJPW also has multiple injuries, as Tanga Loa has an injury, Karl Anderson is recovering from COVID, and SANADA is fighting two sick men on Sunday at Dominion, in the form of the appendicitis-afflicted Juice Robinson, and Will Ospreay & his infected kidney.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts