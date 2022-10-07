The 12 Most Successful Masked Wrestlers In WWE, Ranked

It is widely believed that wrestling masks got their start in 1865, when a French circus performer named Theobaud Bauer donned a face covering and became "The Masked Wrestler." Fast forward a few decades, and we arrive at Mort Henderson, the first American to go masked and transform into "The Masked Marvel." Today, we have entire businesses dedicated to the masked pro wrestler. Each mask is a work of art featuring intricate leatherwork and sometimes huge horns and teeth. The masks' legacies that often outlive the performers underneath.

While masked wrestlers have long been some of the most famous wrestlers in Mexico and Japan, the masks haven't been as easy to popularize in the United States. Part of this was due to an obscure New York law that kept professional wrestlers from performing under a mask in that state, meaning there weren't any big name luchadores heading to Madison Square Garden. That changed in 1972 when WWE was able to get the law overturned, allowing the legendary Mil Máscaras to perform in a series of matches against "Superstar" Billy Graham.

WWE has had a number of successes over the years when it comes to mysterious masked wrestlers; today, we look at the 12 most successful of those performers.