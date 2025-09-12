More Details On WWE-Saudi Relationship Following WrestleMania 43 Announcement

It was rumored earlier this year that WWE may attempt to do a WrestleMania-branded event in the kingdom, while still doing WrestleMania in North America. Fightful Select reported sourced connected to the Saudi Arabia shows said the government made it very clear they wanted the actual WrestleMania. Sources within WWE told the outlet that this is why WWE has gone to great lengths in promoting Wrestlepalooza next weekend as a huge event, in addition to the premium live event being the first on ESPN's new streaming service.

Those working events in the country have not been given a firm date for WrestleMania 43 as of yet. Fightful Select reported that as of a few months ago, WWE has three 2026 dates in Saudi Arabia, including the Royal Rumble, which was announced in January. A total number of events for 2027, including WrestleMania 43, was not reported. During the announcement, Levesque and Alalshikh did not reveal if WrestleMania would be two nights in the country.

Wrestlers Fightful spoke to said that they felt like the Saudi trips felt safe for them at this point. In 2019, stars were stuck in Saudi Arabia, on a plane on the tarmac, for hours following Crown Jewel. The flight delay was so extensive, it caused major changes to "WWE SmackDown." There were rumors at the time the delay was due to issues between Vince McMahon and the Saudi Sports Authority regarding TV rights for the event.

This year, real-world conflict between Israel and Iran almost caused travel issues for WWE stars ahead of WWE Night of Champions, WWE's only event in Saudi Arabia in 2025, as the United Arab Emirates suspended flights amid unrest in the Middle East, just days before the event.

Fightful also noted in their report that the majority of WWE talent don't receive bonuses any longer for working Saudi shows, as it's now worked into their deals.