More Details On WWE-Saudi Deal For 'Official WrestleMania, Not An Offshoot Show'

On Wednesday, the wrestling world was left stunned when news began to emerge about WrestleMania 43 in 2027 being held in Saudi Arabia, which would represent the first time WWE's biggest event was held outside of North America. While not officially confirmed by WWE, the news came from a Snapchat post by Saudi's Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, stating WrestleMania was coming to the Middle Eastern country, with follow up reports echoing his remarks.

Now, it appears all that's waiting is an official announcement. PWInsider Elite reports that a deal between WWE and Saudi Arabia is done regarding WrestleMania 43. Those within WWE expect the announcement to come within the next 24 hours in Las Vegas, where TKO has taken over the town with both the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight and AAA/WWE Worlds Collide. It was noted that yesterday's announcement by Al-Sheikh "was an error." It was not elaborated on why it was, only that WWE wasn't involved with said error.

In regards to questions regarding whether this will be the actual WrestleMania PLE, or an offshoot similar to past Saudi Arabia shows like The Greatest Royal Rumble, all indications are it will be the former, and that there will be no split WrestleMania with one show in Saudi and one in America, despite some rumors. WWE is expected to go all out with the event, with many legends expected to make at least an appearance.

With WrestleMania 42 and 43 now locked up for Las Vegas and Saudi Arabia, all eyes turn to WrestleMania 44 in 2028 and where it could wind up. Both Indianapolis and New Orleans, which was previously scheduled to host WrestleMania 43, have been promised a WrestleMania in the future, though it's unclear if they are frontrunners for 44.