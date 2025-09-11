Backstage Details On WWE WrestleMania 43 Reportedly Headed To Saudi Arabia In 2027

Saudi Arabia is reportedly set to host WWE's premier PLE, WrestleMania, in 2027, a Saudi insider has claimed.

Turki Alalshikh, an adviser to the Saudi Royal Court, revealed in a Snapchat video that WrestleMania 43 will be in the Middle Eastern country. "Fightful Select" has additional details about the rumor, with Sean Ross Sapp of the outlet claiming that a WWE higher-up seemed to indicate it to him, and pointed to Paul "Triple H" Levesque's recent remark about inspiring change as a teaser for such an announcement. The announcement could be made this coming Friday in Las Vegas, against the backdrop of the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fight, which is presented by Riyadh Season.

Sapp added that WWE hasn't responded to the rumors when asked, but an announcement could be close, as a press release was sent out in Arabic but then retracted. The report further claimed that WWE could host three shows in Saudi Arabia next year, one of which will be the Royal Rumble PLE — the first time that the event will take place outside North America in the show's 37-year history. WWE had reportedly rushed to finalize the branding for Wrestlepalooza as an "important deal" was in the pipeline, which could be the Saudi WrestleMania show.

Earlier this year, a report stated that Saudi Arabia was eager to host "The Show of Shows" and ready to spend a big sum of money to bring the event to the Middle East. The report further added that the Saudi leadership was keen to see The Rock host the show. It remains to be seen whether 2027 will feature two WrestleManias or only the one in Saudi Arabia (if that is indeed the likely location), as reports earlier this year claimed WWE could stage two WrestleManias — similar to 2018, when it hosted the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia alongside the Royal Rumble. Next year's 'Mania, WrestleMania 32, will return to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, after moving from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.