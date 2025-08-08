Backstage Report On The Prospect Of WWE WrestleMania Heading To Saudi Arabia In 2027

After hosting events like WWE Elimination Chamber, and gearing up to present the WWE Royal Rumble next year, it seems like Saudi Arabia could be the next potential location for WWE WrestleMania.

Since WWE and Saudi Arabia formed a 10-year partnership together in 2018, the country has consistently aimed to get the wrestling promotion's largest events featured on their soil, and it seems like WrestleMania could possibly be their biggest priority.

According to Dave Meltzer in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that an entertainment event that he's yet to reveal will be coming to the country in 2027. Although Alalshikh did not state anything about WWE or WrestleMania, he announced that the deal has been finalized for this specific event, with Meltzer adding that many people within the country believe the "Showcase Of The Immortals" will be featured there in two years time.

Meltzer continued to explain that Saudi Arabia has been pushing to host WrestleMania for years and would be willing to pay a handsome price to hold the show in their country as well, making it the most lucrative WrestleMania in WWE history. Additionally, if Saudi Arabia were given the opportunity to host the show, Meltzer stated that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would be their top choice to headline the event, though that has not been confirmed by Alalshikh. It's also been reported that WWE is in the process of considering two WrestleMania's in one year to satisfy Saudi Arabia and their fans in the United States. In recent years, many other countries overseas have been looking to host WrestleMania, with London, England being the most rumored destination for a future edition of the event.