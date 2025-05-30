Backstage Update On WWE Moving WrestleMania 42, Possible Future Locations

WWE WrestleMania 42 was originally scheduled to be taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 11 and 12, 2026, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirming the news on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in February. However, that is no longer the case as it's since been announced that New Orleans will not be hosting the event, with many people assuming that it will instead return to Las Vegas, Nevada for the second consecutive year. While no official news has been released by WWE as to where WrestleMania 42 will take place, Fightful Select were able to gather some new information surrounding the event, as well as where future WrestleMania's could take place.

Sources within WWE are reportedly remaining quiet on whether WrestleMania 42 will be returning to "Sin City" in 2026, many in the company believe that the idea of not just bringing next year's event, but many more editions of WrestleMania to Las Vegas in the future, is actually a negotiation tactic WWE are using to encourage other cities to bid more money to bring WrestleMania to them.

This tactic could be a reason why the potential of bringing WrestleMania to London, England has never fully materialized as WWE are seeking a hefty fee from the local government to bring the show to the United Kingdom. By contrast, AEW paid both the city of London, and the venues they have used (Wembley Stadium and The O2 Arena) for their All In and Forbidden Door events.

The other rumored location is Saudi Arabia, but that doesn't seem to be on the cards in the immediate future, with WWE sources telling Fightful that if the company did take WrestleMania to Saudi, it would be similar to 2018's Greatest Royal Rumble event rather than an actual WrestleMania, as it would likely take place later in the year and have a new name like "Super WrestleMania."