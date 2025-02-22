The Rock Announces Official Location Of WWE WrestleMania 42 On SmackDown

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an appearance on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday and made a huge announcement for New Orleans, live from the city's Smoothie King Center. The Rock appeared in the middle of the show to announce that WrestleMania 42 in 2026 will be held in New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Rock came out, and his entrance music was mixed with some New Orleans flair on the tron. He addressed the crowd and attempted to say his catchphrase, but after the fans finished the iconic "Finally... The Rock has come back to New Orleans" line for him, the megastar jumped in and proclaimed, "Finally, WrestleMania is coming back to New Orleans!" The announcement got "holy s***" chants from the crowd, and The Rock began singing "When The Saints Go Marching In" while toeing the line between heel and babyface before calling out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

WrestleMania 42 will be the third time that New Orleans has hosted the event. WrestleMania 30 took place in the city in April 2014. WrestleMania 34 was the most recent to emanate from the Superdome, and the main event saw Universal Champion Brock Lesnar retain his title over Roman Reigns to an unimpressed crowd.