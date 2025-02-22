WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 2/21 - WWE Tag Team Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Faces Jimmy Uso

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on February 21, 2025, coming to you live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana!

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Motor City Machine Guns in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match at WWE Royal Rumble on February 1 as they defend against Pretty Deadly. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson previously emerged victorious over the #DIY members on the February 7 episode of "SmackDown" in non-title action.

Drew McIntyre will be returning to singles competition tonight as he goes one-on-one with Jimmy Uso. The two men have had no shortage of encounters with one another, meeting one another in the ring on February 7 when McIntyre emerged victorious over Jimmy and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be joining forces with Braun Strowman and Damian Priest to square off with Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa in a Six Man Tag Team Match. The six men encountered one another during last week's edition of "SmackDown" when Sikoa and Tama got involved in a Triple Threat Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier between Priest, Strowman, and Fatu until Rhodes appeared to even the odds and Priest was able to pick up the win to become the last entrant in the bout.

Additionally, The Rock will be returning to The Blue Brand with something on his mind to share in his first WWE appearance since the "WWE NXT" New Year's Evil special last month.