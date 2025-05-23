Reported Details Behind WWE's Decision To Move Next Year's WrestleMania

The report details that talks with New Orleans had taken place over the days before the final decision was made, and head of New Orleans & Co., Walt Leger, claimed that WWE had mentioned bringing a future WrestleMania to the city instead but agreed to have the 2026 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event there. "We've worked with them for the last several days to try and identify some future dates and future events to bring to the city," Leger said.

Despite this quote, "Wrestling Observer" claims that neither New Orleans & Co. nor the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation have commented on the actual reasons why 'Mania's location has been moved. However, what Leger did disclose was that there's been several corporate shakeups since the original deal was put together, but that they're actively working with TKO to expand their partnership through s multi-event, multi-year agreement, which includes WrestleMania.

Another reason, according to the report, was that due to the success of WrestleMania 41, TKO decided that it would rather try to imitate the success, making this the first time the "Grandest Stage of Them All" will take place in a location back-to-back since Donald Trump brought the event to Atlantic City in 1988 and 1989. Lastly, the report added that the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority allegedly paid WWE a $5 million site fee for the 2025 WrestleMania as well as an additional $4.2 million in tax credits.