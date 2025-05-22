WWE WrestleMania 42 No Longer Scheduled For New Orleans

This past February, The Rock announced on "WWE SmackDown" that New Orleans would be the official location for WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. However, on Thursday afternoon, WWE provided a statement from The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation which revealed that WrestleMania 42 would no longer be taking place in New Orleans.

The statement outlines an alternative WWE event that New Orleans will receive in 2026, and included the official announcement of WrestleMania changing locations next year.

"The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans & Company are working closely with our friends at TKO to expand our long-standing partnership, which will include UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, Money In The Bank in 2026, and WrestleMania – which will move from the currently scheduled 2026 timeframe to a future year."

The reasoning for the relocation of WrestleMania 42 remains unclear, with the new host city for the event still undetermined at this time. In addition, an official date for Money In The Bank has yet to be confirmed, but the show usually transpires within the months of June and July.

The Superdome held both WrestleMania 30 in 2014 and WrestleMania 34 in 2018, meaning WrestleMania 42 would've marked the third time in just 11 years that New Orleans was the host city for the "Grandest Stage Of Them All." Although plans for next year's WrestleMania have fallen through, WWE is expected to earn 7.1 million dollars from the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority for the first ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium this upcoming August.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics originally broke this story.