London's Mayor Pitches Hosting WWE WrestleMania, Receives An Intriguing Response

Ahead of an election next week, London's incumbent mayor Sadiq Khan took to X this morning, pledging to try and bring WWE WrestleMania to the city if he is re-elected. A few hours later, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque offered a response on the same platform, telling Khan that the two sides should speak.

This isn't the first time there have been teases for a WrestleMania to take place in London. Last year's WWE Money in the Bank, which emanated from London's O2 Arena, included an overt statement from John Cena hyping the possibility. Additionally, numerous WWE stars have publicly talked about WrestleMania heading to the UK in the past, including Drew McIntyre and GUNTHER.

The destination for next year's WWE WrestleMania 41 has yet to be announced, but the rumored frontrunner has been Minneapolis, Minnesota. That could indicate London is being eyed to host WWE WrestleMania 42 in 2026, but it's too soon to say how far along that process is.

Khan, a member of the UK's Labour Party, has been the mayor of London since 2016. Current polling shows Khan with a healthy lead in the race, ahead of the second-place Conservative candidate Susan Hall by 19 points. The election will take place on May 2, 2024.

WWE has made a renewed push to host premium live events outside of the continental United States and Canada in recent years, with examples such as 2022's WWE Clash at the Castle, as well as last year's Money in the Bank and WWE Backlash, which took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Next month, Backlash is set to take place once again, this time in Lyon, France.