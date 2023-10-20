Drew McIntyre Addresses Idea Of WWE WrestleMania Going To The UK

Amidst what was then a surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank, 16-time world champion John Cena stated his hope for WWE to host WrestleMania, their biggest event of the year, in London, England someday. This proposal then sparked a myriad of conversations surrounding the international possibility. While it's unknown if WWE will ever bring WrestleMania across the pond, Scotland native Drew McIntyre believes there is a real potential for the United Kingdom to experience their first WrestleMania in the coming years.

"Looking at the way the business has evolved and our business model now, and how many international shows we do, and how successful they are for the company, and the time difference isn't that bad for the UK," McIntyre told "Good Karma Wrestling." "I heard that for years, and I complained and I complained and I complained, and then finally we got Clash at the Castle [in 2022]. I was like 'We're doing a show in Australia, have you seen the time difference there? Don't be silly, we can do a show in the UK.' Now, the idea of a Mania is very much possible. I know how successful it would be for the company, but I know how amazing it would be for the fans [as well]. I know how much fun it would be for everyone around the world to watch, because we know how crazy and fun and wild the UK fans are."

As WWE fans wait for updates on a possible WrestleMania showcase in the United Kingdom, ticket sales for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year continue to rise. The April 2024 "Show of Shows" has already smashed the company's all-time record gate, boasting more than 90,000 tickets sold by the first day of their general ticket sales in August.

