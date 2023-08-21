WWE Confirms WrestleMania 40 Already Broke An All-Time Company Record

WWE today revealed that WrestleMania 40 broke the promotion's all-time record gate in one single day. The Stamford-based organization confirmed that over 90,000 tickets were snapped up when seats went on sale this past Friday. WrestleMania 40 is set to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

The previous all-time WWE gate record was set earlier this year at WrestleMania 39, which was headlined by 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That two-night extravaganza at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, recorded a total gross record of $21.6 million.

Meanwhile, WWE said that On Location — the promotion's travel package partner — had already shifted more fan experience packages than WrestleMania 39, breaking the "all-time revenue record for a single WWE event in this area."

It's been an unprecedented year for WWE's ticket sales. Earlier this month, the SummerSlam premium live event, which took place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, recorded the highest-grossing gate for any non-WrestleMania event in company history. WWE has also announced record-setting gates for premium live events such as Royal Rumble, Backlash, and Money in the Bank this year.