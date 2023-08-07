WWE Sets Multiple Records With SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2023 smashed various company records this past weekend. In a press release published this morning, WWE announced that the 36th annual SummerSlam event became the most-watched and highest-grossing SummerSlam in company history.

Saturday's premium live event, which took place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, recorded the largest company gate for any non-WrestleMania event, with $8.5 million generated. It was also disclosed that the Motor City event was the most-watched SummerSlam in company history, with the show breaking into the top three of most-watched WWE events on Peacock.

Additionally, the Stamford-based promotion said that SummerSlam generated the most sponsorship revenue for a non-WrestleMania show. Slim Jim, C4, and Rocket Mortgage were among the sponsors, who generated $7 million for the organization overall — up 23 percent from 2022.

Merchandise sales were also up by 60 percent compared to the record set two years ago, with SummerSlam 2023 becoming the best-performing PLE event for merch sales outside of WrestleMania. Furthermore, sales for On Location's SummerSlam travel packages were up 47 percent versus 2022.

And lastly, this past weekend's PLE became the most-viewed social SummerSlam of all time, with over 230 million views and four million hours of content watched — up 26 percent compared to last year's show.

SummerSlam was headlined by Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the title of "Tribal Chief" against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match. Jimmy Uso interfered in the bout and turned on his twin brother, ultimately costing him the bout.