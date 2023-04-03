WWE Calls WrestleMania 39 The Highest Grossing Event In Company History

This past weekend was an eventful one for WWE, with the company not only putting on its biggest event of the year, but also coming to terms on a merger with media company and talent agency Endeavor. Following last night's post-show press conference that saw Chief Creative Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque tout the success of WrestleMania 39, the company has issued a press release revealing specific record-breaking numbers coming out of the massive two-night event.

Night one of WrestleMania 39 brought in 28% more viewers than the previous record holder, with night two going even further by bringing in 33% more viewers around the world. Altogether, the two-night show brought in $21.6 million in ticket sales — a 27% increase over the company's previous record. WWE sold 20% more merchandise than they did last year, setting a new record, and revenue from sponsorships more than doubled their previous record, bringing in over $20 million.

The event was a hit on social media as well, garnering "over 500 million views and 11 million hours of video consumed" across Saturday and Sunday. That's an increase of 42% compared to WrestleMania 38 last year.

With WrestleMania 39, WWE has continued its streak of setting new benchmarks in terms of revenue and live event popularity. The company's previous two premium live events, Elimination Chamber and the Royal Rumble, both set new records in terms of gate revenue. The numbers WWE has been putting up recently no doubt played a role in the company receiving a $9.3 billion evaluation for their merger with Endeavor — a deal that's scheduled to close sometime in the second half of this year.