WWE Touts Record-Breaking Elimination Chamber PLE Led By Roman Reigns And Sami Zayn

Saturday's Elimination Chamber premium live event, headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn, was undeniably a massive success for WWE. This morning, the company issued a press release highlighting the areas in which the event excelled, including a number of record-breaking statistics.

Elimination Chamber 2023 was the company's highest-grossing and most-viewed Elimination Chamber in the history of the event, with a 54% increase in viewership over last year. In addition to being the largest gate from any Elimination Chamber, the show also brought in the most amount of money from ticket sales of any WWE event ever held in Montreal. This year's Elimination Chamber also helped the company break the record for merch sales outside of their "Big Five" events, and the company proudly shared that content featuring Reigns and Zayn brought in almost 20 million views across WWE's various social media accounts.

In addition to Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Zayn, the show's card featured two Elimination Chamber matches — a women's match to determine the challenger for the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, which Asuka won, and a men's match for the United States Championship that saw Austin Theory retain. Bobby Lashley also defeated Brock Lesnar via disqualification in a short match, and Edge and Beth Phoenix triumphed over Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day.

WWE's next PLE is their biggest event of the year: WrestleMania. WrestleMania 39 takes place in less than six weeks and will emanate from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, just outside Los Angeles. Business has been booming for the company as of late, and it looks as though WrestleMania 39 will keep the company's streak of record-breaking business, as it already has the highest gate of any WrestleMania in WWE history.