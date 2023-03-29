WWE Draws Record 20 Million In Sponsorship Dollars For WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is "going Hollywood" and the company is already drawing box office numbers, according to a new report by the Associated Press.

The AP reported Wednesday morning that the sports entertainment company has already doubled its advertising revenue for its annual WrestleMania events, with this year's edition bringing in $20 million. That's according to WWE, whose senior vice president and head of global sales and partnerships Craig Stimmel told the news wire that the pro wrestling will incorporate sponsorships into some of its matches at WrestleMania 39 this weekend, sort of "blurring of the fourth wall" for fans.

WWE has gone about incorporating its advertisers into the in-ring action in several different ways in recent years. The company blatantly advertised Mountain Dew's new "Pitch Black" drink at the Royal Rumble with a neon-ridden "Pitch Black Match" between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Elsewhere, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs wore yellow and orange to the ring to promote Mike's Harder Lemonade at WrestleMania 38. There's no word yet on how WWE will incorporate sponsorships at this year's event, but Stimmel has teased a Cinnamon Toast Crunch collaboration for one match.

In years past, fans have been used to seeing either pre-recorded or live skits backstage featuring different current and former wrestlers advertising products, while WWE often has media events surrounding each WrestleMania where its superstars help push different advertisers. WWE, meanwhile, has been creative while advertising this year's marquee event, sharing several trailers for WrestleMania 39 that parody famous film scenes much like it did the last time the company held its biggest event in Los Angeles.