WWE Planning Another Sponsored Match For WrestleMania

While fan reactions to WWE's first-ever "Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match" were mixed, WWE is reportedly high on the idea of more matches with corporate sponsors as they head down the Road to WrestleMania. According to The Hollywood Reporter, WWE is on track to make between 14 and 15 million dollars in sponsorship revenue for WrestleMania 39, a new record for the tentpole event. WWE is already planning on having a sponsor for the post-WrestleMania press conference on Peacock, much like they did for the Royal Rumble.

Another financial success from the Royal Rumble, the "Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match" between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, is also set to be replicated. WWE Senior VP and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships Craig Stimmel says that there will be "surprises" at this year's WrestleMania, likely involving new sponsor Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

"I don't want to give away too much, but it'll be around a match, and the sponsorship of that match," Stimmel said, noting that WWE is hoping to make sure the sponsorship match fits with the storyline plans for the landmark event. WWE is also planning on having a "ubiquitous" presence during WrestleMania, not only on Peacock, but on social media sites like YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook. Revenues like those made from corporate sponsorships are increasingly more important as WWE heads towards media rights negotiations, and even a possible sale. Former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon recently returned to the company in hopes of finding a suitable price point for either the company's media rights or the company itself.