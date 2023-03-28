The Bloodline Recreate Iconic Scene From Goodfellas In WrestleMania Parody

When a bunch of wise guys and their wiseman hang out in a bar, tempers are bound to flare.

On last night's "WWE Raw," WWE dropped its latest WrestleMania 39 parody commercial, this time featuring Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in an adaptation of the iconic bar scene from "Goodfellas."

While Reigns portrays the character of Tommy (Joe Pesci), Paul Heyman appears to play Henry (Ray Liotta) as they recreate the exchange between Pesci and Liotta from the 1990 classic. Just like in the movie, Reigns doesn't take kindly to being called "funny," which causes the banter at the table to cease in a matter of seconds.

"What do you mean funny?" Reigns asks Heyman.

"It's not what I mean at all," a terrified Heyman responds. "It's just the way you cut a promo, the way you sell tickets, the way you sell WrestleMania — it's funny."

"It's funny?" Reigns asks again. "I'm funny to you? Like a Tribal Clown?"

At this point, Jimmy and Jey Uso try to defend Heyman from Reigns' wrath. However, Reigns continues to grill Heyman for referring to him as "funny."

Eventually, Heyman calls Reigns' bluff and the two men burst into laughter, reminiscent of the exchange between Pesci and Liotta. Reigns proceeds to smash a bottle onto the waiter's head for asking him "for WrestleMania tickets."

The skit ends with a glum-looking Solo Sikoa telling Reigns, "You really are a funny Tribal Chief."

The parody ad was widely praised on social media by fans, wrestlers and even athletes from other walks of life, with some even suggesting that "The Tribal Chief is ready for Hollywood."

It appears last night's parody was the last in WWE's list of WrestleMania 39 commercials. Previously, fans witnessed Rhea Ripley as Eleven from "Stranger Things," The Miz and Maryse recreating a scene from "Top Gun," the Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre enacting a scene from the "40-year-old Virgin," Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins doing their best impression of Batman and Joker, respectively, and Bianca Belair and Montez Ford recreating a scene from "The Titanic."