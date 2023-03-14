New WrestleMania 39 Trailer Parodies Stranger Things, Confirms Night 1 Main Event

With WrestleMania 39 going Hollywood, WWE's production crew is pulling out all the stops by showcasing top superstars in parody trailers of popular TV shows and films, as a way to get fans hyped for the Showcase of Immortals.

Thus far, fans have witnessed Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins doing their best impression of Batman and Joker, respectively, and Bianca Belair and Montez Ford recreating a scene from "The Titanic" as part of the WrestleMania 39 trailers. On Monday's "WWE Raw," Rhea Ripley channeled her inner Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in a new ad parodying "Stranger Things," the popular Netflix show. Ripley could be seen trying to use her psychic powers while being grilled via intercom by John Cena, who voiced the character of Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine).

As Cena asked Ripley if she was "ready for the pressure," he seemingly confirmed that Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair will main event the first night of WrestleMania 39.

"Feeling that pressure, huh?" Cena asked Ripley. "Of being the main event of WrestleMania? Is it triggering you right now, Rhea? You want some? Then, go get some!"

According to WrestleVotes, some of the other commercials will feature The Miz & Maryse in a "Top Gun" parody, Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre starring in a "40 Year Old Virgin" spoof, and The Bloodline doing their best "Goodfellas" impression. With WrestleMania 39 less than three weeks away, fans can expect the other trailers to air imminently.

While Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is set to close out Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, WWE has yet to confirm the specific main event plans for Night 1. According to Dave Meltzer, there has been a push for Ripley vs. Flair to headline the opening night, with an "internal feeling" pulling in favor of the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship bout.