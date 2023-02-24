Backstage News On Matches Being Discussed To Main Event WWE WrestleMania 39

The road to WrestleMania 39 is heating up, and so are the discussions on who should headline the two-night spectacle. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while WWE continues to weigh the prospects for the night one main event, the image of night two is forming more clearly. After retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will now pivot to the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes. This title match is expected to headline night two on April 2. The main event for night one on April 1, however, remains up in the air.

The WON report noted that no official decision has been made regarding who will ultimately close out the first night, but there seems to be a push for a women's match to headline night one, with an "internal feeling" pulling in favor of the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. The other plausible choice would be the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship bout between Bianca Belair — who previously main-evented night one of WrestleMania 37 — and the 2023 Women's Elimination Chamber match winner, Asuka. Right now, though, Flair vs Ripley appears to be considered the "stronger" option by those within the company.

"The Eradicator," alongside Dominik Mysterio, will make her way to "SmackDown" tonight to meet face-to-face with Flair for the first time since 2021. Ripley looks to avenge her prior loss against Flair at WrestleMania 36, where "The Queen" defeated Ripley for the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship.