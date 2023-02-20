Charlotte Flair Wants WrestleMania Main Event, Knows Rhea Ripley 'Will Bring It'

Rhea Ripley won the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 39. The following night on "WWE Raw," she declared her intention to challenge Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at the event. Despite the upcoming title match being determined the night after the Rumble, it doesn't appear that the bout will main event WrestleMania; however, Flair believes that it should.

"With Rhea, we're not starting from scratch, we have so much history," Flair said during an interview with The Daytona Beach News-Journal. "I'm not planning anything in my head creatively because I want to feel the energy. I want to feel what the audience thinks of how far she's come, and where I'm at now. Will it be a different vibe? Are they going to want to see her beat me, or do they know she's not ready? I have to feel it out there, depending on my mind, what direction to go."

Flair went on to recall the times she defeated Ripley for the "NXT" and "Raw" Women's Championships in the past, so there is unfinished business between them. "I feel like she has something to prove to herself. ... And we naturally have such great chemistry. I know she's going to bring it, and she knows I'm going to bring it."

"The Queen" also talked about the perception that people have about her demand for a main event match each year, stating that it's what you should want as a performer. Flair compared the feeling to every NFL star wanting to be in the Super Bowl every year, noting that everyone should want to be a champion on that big show.