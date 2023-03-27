WWE Raw Live Coverage (03/27) - Cody Rhodes Vs. Solo Sikoa, Brock Lesnar Meets Omos In A Weigh-In, Eight-Man Tag Team Bout
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on March 27, 2023, coming to you live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona!
Cody Rhodes looks to score a win over Solo Sikoa in the go-home edition of "Raw" before WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, where he will be squaring off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. "The American Nightmare" has been at odds with The Bloodline for a number of months, dating back to when Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble to earn himself the match.
Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and The Street Profits will be taking on The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy in an Eight-Man Tag Team bout. The four teams will be colliding in a Fatal Four-Way Showcase Match at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All" after winning qualifier matches to secure their spots.
Before he hosts WrestleMania 39, The Miz has another hosting gig lined up for tonight, as he will be welcoming Trish Stratus and reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita on "Miz TV" in light of their Six-Woman Tag Team Match with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL this weekend.
Additionally, Brock Lesnar and Omos will come face-to-face with one another one last time before they meet at the SoFi Stadium as they are both slated to participate in a weigh-in. The two men encountered one another in the squared a couple of weeks ago, which ultimately saw Omos dump Lesnar out of the ring after a heated exchange.
We are live! Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as The Miz heads down to the ring.
The Miz Hosts Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus on Miz TV
Miz welcomes fans to "Miz TV", then brags about being the host of WrestleMania 39. He then introduces Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus, and the trio head down to the ring.
Miz says he's going to start with Lynch, as she has a match with IYO SKY slated for later tonight. He asks Lynch what it felt like being unable to take down Damage CTRL on her own, and Lynch says Miz is an insecure man. Miz gets defensive before Lynch says Damage CTRL put her on the shelf and ensured she couldn't take care of her daughter. She says Damage CTRL kept coming back like the vermin that they are, and there are two people she respects more than anyone else in the business. She says when people fight for her, she fights for them.
Miz then asks Stratus and Lita why they chose to make their return now only to be Lynch's back-up, and Lita says she doesn't feel like anybody's back-up.
Damage CTRL's music hits and Bayley says she has something to say as her, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY head to the ring. Bayley says she's sick of Stratus, Lita, and Lynch acting like their upcoming match is just that. She says she is sick of Stratus and Lita pretending that they mean something, as they have become irrelevant. Stratus says Lita holding the WWE Women's Tag Team title means something now, and Bayley says she dreamed of facing Lynch, Stratus and Lita at WrestleMania at one point in time. She says that Damage CTRL's dream has shifted to taking them down. Lynch says she took both Kai and SKY and turned them in lackeys. She says she thought things would end on multiple different occasions, but now, things must end at WrestleMania.
Becky Lynch (w/ Trish Stratus and Lita) vs. IYO SKY (w/ Damage CTRL)
The bell rings and Lynch delivers a right hand to SKY. She follows it up with several boots and a splash in the corner, then hits a kick and a pair of Bex-ploders. She ascends to the top and looks for a leg drop, but Kai and Bayley pull SKY out of the way. Lynch goes after Bayley, but SKY blindsides her and delivers the double knees. She follows it up with a dropkick and goes for a pin, but Lynch kicks out.
The two go back and forth with right hands before SKY catches Lynch with an uppercut. Lynch fires back with a shoulder tackle and a right hand, then delivers a kick to SKY's jaw and a lariat. She delivers a kick, and SKY rolls to the outside, but that doesn't slow down Lynch as she delivers a baseball slide dropkick under the bottom rope. She then tosses SKY back in the ring and hits a modified inverted DDT, but SKY manages to hit the double stomp.
Back from the break, Lynch delivers a superplex. SKY fires back with a pair of German suplexes, but Lynch hits a suplex of her own and ascends to the top. SKY meets her there and sends Lynch crashing to the outside, then delivers a springboard moonsault off the ropes to take Lynch down. She gets Lynch back in the ring, then sets up for the Over the Moonsault. Lynch moves out of the way and looks to lock in the Dis-Arm-Her, and SKY blocks it before Lynch hits the Man Handle Slam for the win.
Winner: Becky Lynch