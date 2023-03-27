WWE Raw Live Coverage (03/27) - Cody Rhodes Vs. Solo Sikoa, Brock Lesnar Meets Omos In A Weigh-In, Eight-Man Tag Team Bout

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on March 27, 2023, coming to you live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona!

Cody Rhodes looks to score a win over Solo Sikoa in the go-home edition of "Raw" before WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, where he will be squaring off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. "The American Nightmare" has been at odds with The Bloodline for a number of months, dating back to when Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble to earn himself the match.

Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and The Street Profits will be taking on The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy in an Eight-Man Tag Team bout. The four teams will be colliding in a Fatal Four-Way Showcase Match at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All" after winning qualifier matches to secure their spots.

Before he hosts WrestleMania 39, The Miz has another hosting gig lined up for tonight, as he will be welcoming Trish Stratus and reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita on "Miz TV" in light of their Six-Woman Tag Team Match with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL this weekend.

Additionally, Brock Lesnar and Omos will come face-to-face with one another one last time before they meet at the SoFi Stadium as they are both slated to participate in a weigh-in. The two men encountered one another in the squared a couple of weeks ago, which ultimately saw Omos dump Lesnar out of the ring after a heated exchange.

We are live! Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as The Miz heads down to the ring.