Dave Meltzer Discusses Possibility Of WWE Holding WrestleMania In Saudi Arabia

Earlier this month, reports emerged suggesting that the nation of Saudi Arabia was interested in landing a major WWE event within the next few years, expanding on the country's partnership with the wrestling promotion. While it's not official yet, Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority is reportedly negotiating to bring either WWE WrestleMania or the WWE Royal Rumble to the country. Speaking on a recent "Wrestling Observer Radio," reporter Dave Meltzer offered his take on the likelihood of WrestleMania heading to Saudi Arabia.

"WrestleMania would be tough," Meltzer said. "But what if they pay $150 million? I mean, they're getting every major boxing match. They got the Tyson Fury fight ... and they're probably paying more than they'd have to pay for a WrestleMania. ... It's just inevitable."

Still, Meltzer doesn't see WWE's biggest event of the year heading to Saudi Arabia in the immediate future. Instead, it's more likely that the company brings the Royal Rumble there, or potentially another significant event. As of now, WWE is in the midst of a 10-year agreement with Saudi Arabia to bring multiple events to the country each year.

For the second year in a row, WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place in Saudi Arabia, with 2024's event taking place this Saturday. Before that, "WWE SmackDown" will emanate from the country as well. Saturday's event will see the finals of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, as well as Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul, a three-way for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and Liv Morgan challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship.

