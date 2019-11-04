WWE announced today that they have expanded their partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority through 2027, to include a second annual large-scale event.

WWE originally announced in March 2018 that the Greatest Royal Rumble event was to be the first of a new 10-year "strategic multiplatform partnership" between WWE and the Saudi Arabian government. WWE has now held 4 events under the deal - Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018, Crown Jewel 2018 in November 2018, Super ShowDown in June 2019, and Crown Jewel 2019 this past Thursday. It should be noted that WWE has been holding 2 events per year, but this announcement makes it official, perhaps to show solidarity amid the rumors coming out of Crown Jewel on Thursday.

Today's announcement comes after last Thursday's Crown Jewel 2019 event, which ended with a travel debacle that you can read the latest on by clicking here.

There's no word yet on when the next WWE event will be held in the Kingdom, but it should be in early 2020. They would then likely return in late 2020.

Below is the full announcement sent to us by WWE today: