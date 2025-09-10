Report: WWE WrestleMania 43 To Be Held In Saudi Arabia, Announcement Coming Soon

WWE WrestleMania is reportedly going overseas after back-to-back years in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a new report indicates that "The Showcase of the Immortals" will emanate from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to PWInsider, citing a press release issued in Arabic, WrestleMania 43 will be held in the kingdom in 2027.

Per PWI, the press release was recalled shortly after it went out and it was apparently sent out before it was meant to be public. The outlet confirmed the story is legitimate and an announcement is coming "very soon."

In a since-deleted post, X user @MajedM60 shared a video of Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, seemingly making the announcement in Arabic on Snapchat. The X user's post, translated via Google Translate, said that the announcement was indeed for "the biggest WWE wrestling festival (WrestleMania)" to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

It was reported in January that Saudi Arabia will host the Royal Rumble in 2026, and rumored following the announcement of that premium live event that the kingdom wanted to host a future WrestleMania, which would be announced within the next two years. According to Dave Meltzer at the time, Saudi Arabia had been pushing to host WrestleMania for years and was willing to pay a big price to host the show.

WWE and Saudi Arabia formed a 10-year partnership in 2018 with the first Crown Jewel event emanating from Riyadh. WWE has held events in both Riyadh and Jeddah, with the most recent being Night of Champions in Riyadh in June. The report about WrestleMania 43 did not specify which of the two cities the event may be held.

As of this writing, there is also no word on when the announcement may be made official or if it will come from WWE or officials in Saudi Arabia.