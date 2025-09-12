WWE Announces 2027 WrestleMania Will Take Place In Saudi Arabia, Confirming Reports

After the news leaked through an accidental press release earlier this week, WWE has confirmed with a livestreamed announcement that the 2027 edition of WrestleMania will take place in Saudi Arabia. Speaking from Las Vegas, Nevada, Joe Tessitore opened the announcement standing in front of the logo for WrestleMania 43 Riyadh, and he was soon joined by Shawn Michaels, Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, and finally Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Levesque briefly discussed the history and growth of WrestleMania before introducing Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia. The WWE Chief Content Officer then confirmed that WrestleMania 43 will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, before some of the wrestlers answered questions about the news.

A report from earlier today indicated that Saudi officials are keen on getting both Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin onboard for the event. Specifically, it stated that they're negotiating for The Rock to face either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns in the show's main event, though nothing has been locked down yet.

WWE has had some form of a partnership with the government in Saudi Arabia since 2014, when they began hosting live events in the country. The agreement has expanded several times since, with WWE now hosting multiple major events there each year.

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble will also take place in Saudi Arabia, but before WrestleMania heads there, next year's edition of the event will return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the second year in a row. Since merging with the UFC to form TKO, WWE has been especially eager to plan its major events around who can offer the largest site fee, and despite an initial announcement that the show would take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, the company later made the decision to move it back to Vegas.