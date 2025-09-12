Additional Details On WWE WrestleMania Reportedly Heading To Saudi Arabia In 2027

We have the background, we have the schedule, but who exactly will be making the trip to Saudi Arabia in 2027?

Meltzer noted that at the upcoming press conference in Las Vegas on September 12, Paul "Triple H" Levesque will be on hand, as will WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul. The likes of Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, and Charlotte Flair will also be appearing to represent the women's division, who have made big waves in Saudi Arabia in recent years. Whether all of those people will be at WrestleMania 43 remains to be seen.

One person that Saudi Arabia are very keen on getting for the event is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, to the point where the final payment number for the show will be affected if "The Final Boss" is not there. The Saudi source who stated that the deal was worth over $100 million did so with the knowledge that The Rock would be on the show, and the General Entertainment Authority expect the most star-studded WrestleMania of all time for the money they are paying. Meltzer claimed that sources in the country believe that a deal is close to being agreed on for The Rock to be on the show, and while Meltzer was unable to confirm this with WWE, he did note that The Rock's payoff would be far and away the biggest for any pro wrestler in history.

Meltzer went on to say that The Rock could always say no to the offer as he is already financially set, and that the idea of him being the size he was at WrestleMania 40 in three years time isn't the healthiest. However, Saudi Arabia are reportedly pushing for The Rock to face either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns in the main event, and are willing to pay him the equivalent of what a top boxer would make to get him there.

The other major name discussed is Stone Cold Steve Austin, who will be 62 by the time WrestleMania 43 rolls around. Austin is not confirmed for the event, but Meltzer stated that a source in Saudi Arabia has been told that either WWE or Austin himself wants to make sure he is healthy and physically ready to perform as it's likely he will be working a match on the show. Austin was reportedly very happy with his match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, and was content on that being his final match, even turning down a cameo appearance at WrestleMania 40, and only appearing at WrestleMania 41 because it's near to where he lives.