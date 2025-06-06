Backstage Update On WWE Securing Las Vegas For WrestleMania 42

For a second year in a row, Las Vegas, Nevada, will host "The Grandest Stage of Them All," WrestleMania 42, next year. The report of this bombshell change came last month, after the initial spectacle was said to be located in New Orleans, Louisiana, seven years since hosting WrestleMania 34. Of course with the location and venue change, several hurdles were presented, including date conflicts around the time of when WrestleMania 42 would like to be fronted at the Allegiant Stadium, and whether there would be enough space available to host its annual fan fest event at the Convention Center. Dave Meltzer, who originally reported on these barriers, provided updates in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Although some obstacles were cleared up, unfortunately, there was no confirmation of whether those two circumstances mentioned above were resolved in their conversations recently. However, WWE made some positive steps forward this week, securing its position to return to "Sin City." According to Meltzer, some of the hindrances were cleared up on Las Vegas' end as of this past Tuesday (June 3), with the city making a lot of concessions to clear the way for a deal to welcome "The Super Bowl of Professional Wrestling" back for a second time.

Providing additional details to the two issues in question, it appears the Convention Center already has the venue booked. Similarly, the Allegiant Stadium, which hosted this year's record-breaking WrestleMania 41 showcase, is hosting a concert event prior to the tentative April 18 and 19 dates for 'Mania, which would get in the way of WWE setting up its highly-anticipated show in time. The promoter of the concert signed a deal with the building and was refusing to move. Meltzer noted announcements on these matters and others should be made "very quickly."