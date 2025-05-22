Report: WWE WrestleMania Heading Back To Las Vegas After Canceling New Orleans Deal

This afternoon, a statement from the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation revealed a surprise turn of events regarding the host city for WWE WrestleMania 42. Namely, New Orleans, Louisiana no longer has the distinction of holding the grand event in 2026. Instead, that honor will now belong to another city, with New Orleans slated to host the 2026 Money in the Bank event and another future WrestleMania.

According to NOLA, the replacement destination for WrestleMania 42 will be none other than Las Vegas, which wrapped up the festivities for WrestleMania 41 just one month ago. This update reportedly came from an industry official, who indicated WWE's eagerness to follow up in the city after it produced record-breaking numbers for the two-night WrestleMania 41 premium live event on April 19 and 20. Journalist Andrew Baydala previously noted that WWE was considering bringing "The Show of Shows" back to Las Vegas in the next three to five years. That timeline now appears to have been bumped up much earlier.

A triple threat match involving Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk headlined night one of WrestleMania 41. The following night, John Cena claimed his record-breaking 17th world title by defeating "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes in the main event. Financially, WWE shattered several records of their own in areas such as viewership, merchandise, sponsorship, and social media. Additionally, WrestleMania 41 resulted in the largest gate in WWE history, with 124,693 fans in attendance.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson initially announced New Orleans, specifically the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as the host for WrestleMania 42 back in February. This would have marked the third time in just 12 years that "The Big Easy" claimed this distinction.