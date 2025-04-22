WWE Shares Details On What Made WrestleMania 41 Most Successful Live Event Ever

WrestleMania 41 is officially now a thing of the past, and fans can now expect one thing; WWE to tout the show's financial success. This has become a common occurrence with WWE PLE's over the last several years, with the promotion always being sure to highlight gates for PLE's, live events, TV shows, and everything in between. And as it turns out, WrestleMania 41 may have been the biggest thing WWE's done yet.

In a press release, WWE announced that WrestleMania 41 was "the most successful and highest-grossing event in company history." This included a combined 124,693 fans over the course of Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania, a 114% increase in viewership, which WWE says made WrestleMania 41 the most watched WrestleMania in history, and a 45% and 86% increase in onsite and ecommerce merch sales, making it the highest grossing Mania in regards to merchandise.

WWE's success didn't stop there though. WrestleMania 41 also saw increases of 75% in hospitality sales and packages in Las Vegas, compared to the previous year in Philadelphia. The WWE World convention also saw an increase of 21% from last year with "more than 50,000 attendees," another WWE record. Finally, WWE also claims the show was the most socially viewed event in WWE history, with over 1.1 billion social media views.

The good financial news will surely help soften the blow of what has been a tepid reaction to both nights of WrestleMania from fans and critics. In particular, the main event of Night Two between Cody Rhodes and John Cena has drawn a polarizing reaction, with many in particular questioning the absence of The Rock, who was instrumental in turning Cena against Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, and the inclusion of rapper Travis Scott.