Bishop Dyer Goes Off On Travis Scott's WWE WrestleMania 41 Role: 'I F***ing Hated It'

The main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 night two concluded with John Cena pinning Cody Rhodes using the help of rapper Travis Scott. It was a controversial finish, to say the least. Both fans and pundits have been critical of the booking since Sunday, including former WWE star Bishop Dyer (AKA Baron Corbin). Dyer shared his blunt thoughts on the show's end while speaking on "Busted Open."

"I will be honest with you: I f***ing hated it," Dyer said. "I complained about Travis Scott being in the ring during the turn. John Cena and Cody Rhodes are company men. Somebody is signing those big ass checks that they are getting, and I can bet ... the person signing those checks said, 'Travis Scott is going to be a part of this.' And now you have to figure out the best way to make it [happen]."

Dyer believes Scott didn't fully understand the "magnitude" of the storyline he's involved in, and he believes Scott took far too long to make his way to the ring during Sunday's match. The former WWE star had an image in his head of Paul Levesque getting angry back at the production desk as Scott walked down the ramp with little urgency.

"God, it's frustrating, and I bet it was frustrating for them, too," Dyer said, referring to Cena and Rhodes. "Because they're having to lay there and fill this time and just be awkward while the crowd is going, 'What is going on?'"

While it might make financial sense to have an artist of Scott's level involved, Dyer felt as though his presence detracted from the segments he was involved in. Both Rhodes and Cena have seen their image suffer over the last two months because of it, at least in Dyer's eyes.

