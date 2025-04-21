WWE WrestleMania 41: Biggest Winners And Losers

WrestleMania 41 has come and gone. Both nights were loaded with winners and losers, as is the nature of professional wrestling, and now it's time to break down the less explicit winners and losers.

If you want the results, we have a results page, for both nights. If you want what we loved and hated, we have that too. This will instead be about who looked good, who looked bad, who turned victory into defeat, defeat into victory, and so on and so forth. With two nights of action, there was plenty to choose from on this front. Some will be simple, like Joe Hendry's WrestleMania moment, some will be more complicated, like the effect of WWE's big acquisition on the wrestling landscape. Sometimes it will just come down to me not liking a guy, like Logan Paul.

Without further ado, the winners and losers from WrestleMania 41.