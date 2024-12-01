WWE Sets Another All-Time Record With Survivor Series 2024

WWE continued its hot streak of good business on Saturday according to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"We set an all-time North American arena gate record here tonight. It was sold out, 17,828 in the building tonight. That is our 63rd sellout for the year," Levesque said at the post-Survivor Series: War Games press conference, happy with ending the year with a successful PPV in Vancouver. "Canada has been so great for us over the years. Especially this year, we had a lot of events in Canada."

WWE will be returning to Canada in 2025 for Elimination Chamber on March 1, which will take place in the Rogers Centre, formerly known as The SkyDome, home of WrestleManias VI and X8. The show is set to be former WWE Champion John Cena's final WWE appearance in Toronto, as it will be one of the stops on his retirement tour, which will see him wrap up his 23 years with WWE in December 2025. The event will the third Elimination Chamber event to be held in a stadium, following the 2022 edition in Saudi Arabia, and the 2024 edition which took place in Perth, Australia.

WWE has increased its stadium events considerably in recent years. Not only is Elimination Chamber becoming a regular stadium stop, but so is Money In The Bank, and there has also been the addition of events like Bash In Berlin in the titular German city and Clash at the Castle which was held in Wales.