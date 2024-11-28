John Cena's 'Last Time Ever In Toronto' Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The wrestling world is preparing to spend 2025 saying fare-thee-well to former WWE Champion John Cena, who announced his retirement tour earlier this year. Earlier this month, we learned that Cena would compete in his last Royal Rumble match in February, and we now know he will also appear at another major WWE event.

In announcing the registration for pre-sale tickets, WWE also announced that the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber event will be John Cena's final wrestling appearance in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE will be holding the event in the famous Rogers Centre (formerly known as the SkyDome); they announced the return to Rogers Centre earlier this month. WWE's last Toronto PPV was Money In The Bank in the nearby Scotiabank Arena, which was where Cena announced his retirement tour in the first place. There is no word on what Cena will be doing at Elimination Chamber.

The time is NOW! 🚨 Don't miss @JohnCena's LAST TIME EVER in Toronto at Elimination Chamber. Register here for pre-sale info ⤵️ 🎟️ https://t.co/dGfkGSNvyE pic.twitter.com/NPkWrIu8Vm — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2024

Cena's retirement tour is set to start in December and run all the way until next December 2025, giving him a chance to compete in his last Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series events. Cena will not be omnipresent during the tour, said to only be working 36 dates over the course of the year. Cena's former co-worker Chris Jericho doesn't believe Cena will compete anywhere else after his time in WWE.

Cena isn't the only 21st Century legend who is retiring soon, as former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi is also set to begin his retirement tour in 2025, which will begin at Wrestle Kingdom 19 in January and run until Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026, where Tanahashi will retire.