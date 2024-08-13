John Cena Clarifies How Many Dates He Expects To Work During WWE Retirement Tour

John Cena made a surprise appearance during Money in the Bank 2024, but unfortunately, while fans might have expected him to throw down, he instead announced his retirement tour. While Cena mentioned that the end of 2025 would also mark the end of his career, it's been unclear exactly how many dates he would be working prior to that time. Speaking with Collider, Cena clarified how many more times fans would be able to see him perform live, were they able to perceive him visually.

Cena's jump into film and television has proven a highly successful venture, and many were wondering whether or not filming for Season 2 of "Peacemaker" would interfere with his 2025 retirement tour, but according to the "Doctor of Thuganomics," that won't be the case. "This is one thing I can give you — I can probably confirm Peacemaker will take us to the end of 2024, and I can say that with the utmost conviction because I have given the calendar year 2025 to WWE," Cena revealed.

"I am retiring in 2025, and I start that farewell tour in January, and I'll end it in December," he said. "It's gonna be right around 36 dates around the world to pay thanks and gratitude to the WWE audiences around the world. So, that's what I'm doing in 2025." Cena previously announced that WrestleMania 41 will be the final time he competes on the "Grandest Stage of Them All," a sure to be bittersweet moment for longtime fans. It remains to be learned what Cena will do after he hangs up his boots, but he'll likely always be tied to WWE in some way. Even AEW's Chris Jericho shares the same sentiment, and explained that he can't ever imagine Cena involved with any other promotion, let alone AEW.

