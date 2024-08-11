Chris Jericho Congratulates John Cena On Upcoming WWE Retirement, Can't See Him In AEW

The wrestling world is getting ready to say goodbye to John Cena, who called his shot earlier this summer by announcing that 2025 will be his final year as an active competitor. There have been plenty of WWE legends who went to AEW after they left WWE, including Adam Copeland and former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Jericho said he doesn't see Cena joining his fellow WWE Alumni.

Advertisement

"John is a WWE man through and through," Jericho told the publication. "I would be so surprised if he ever did anything outside of WWE. Congratulations to him on his incredible career. I loved our matches. It's not like he's riding off into the sunset–he has a lot of projects going on, and I wish him all the best."

Cena is set to begin his retirement tour in December, which will take the former World Heavyweight Champion through the end of 2025, including final stops at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania. By the time his retirement tour comes to an end, Cena will have completed 23 years in WWE, managing to wrestle at least once a year every year since his 2002 debut.

Cena and Jericho tangled multiple times during the two men's WWE careers. Jericho was even one of Cena's first big challengers following Cena's ascent to the top of the WWE card in 2005. Jericho's multiple losses to Cena that year led to the storyline reason for Jericho's first of many hiatuses from WWE in the 2000s.

Advertisement